Northwoods Experience: Bemidji’s ‘First City of Lights’ Preps To Celebrate 30 Years

Holiday magic is taking shape in downtown Bemidji, and last week, crews were preparing the massive 360-degree Christmas tree that will be lit up during the 30th annual Night We Light Celebration.

High above the city, crews in bucket trucks were hard at work bringing Paul Bunyan’s Christmas Tree to life again this season. The First City of Lights Foundation is getting the tree and the rest of the light displays ready to build toward that one magical moment on Nov. 27.

“What’s cool about it is, the night we actually light everything up, and just to see the looks of the faces of families and children looking up at the tree, looking up at all the lights,” said Josh Peterson, First City of Lights Executive Director. “We’re rolling out three new larger-than-life displays this year.”

For 30 years, Bemidji’s dazzling holiday tradition has helped brighten the season. But behind the towering tree and thousands of lights is something even brighter: a community coming together to keep the tradition shining.

“It’s the small-town feel with the large -town amenities that you have in Bemidji,” Said Visit Bemidji Assistant Director Brady Laudon. “Everyone knows each other in Bemidji, so watching the community come together and then just support the community is just fantastic. And then tourism plays a major role for us with all the hotels and resorts in Bemidji.”

From the ground to the very top, transforming the towering centerpiece of Paul Bunyan’s Christmas Tree into a holiday spectacle takes more than a little teamwork. Just shy of 20,000 pixel lights will be going up on the 60-foot display.

“This is a year-round planning and process to really put all this together,” Peterson explained. “It is completely fundraised. Every light, every single pixel is fundraised by the community. And so we have donors and sponsors that help grow this event.”

And while the holiday tradition brings people from all over the country to downtown Bemidji, it also marks the beginning of a season filled with the outdoor experiences that make the northwoods so special.

“Being able to have the lakes in the area, once it freezes, we’ll have ice fishing opportunities, snowmobiling,” “There’s Buena Vista [Ski Area], something always to check out with skiing and snowboarding. So really, there’s something for everyone, and I just recommend that you come up here and it’ll slow down. Life slows down up north.”

The annual Night We Light celebration kicks off on Friday, Nov. 27 with the parade at 6 p.m., followed by the lighting ceremony and fireworks along the Lake Bemidji waterfront.