Oct 30, 2024

Northwoods Experience: Bemidji Youth League Baseball’s ‘Freaky Field Day’

Halloween is just around the corner, a day full of fun costumes, candy, and…dingers?

This past Sunday was Bemidji Youth League Baseball’s Freaky Field Day, which give kids and families a different way to celebrate the holiday.

“We are here to kind of celebrate a lot of the improvements we’ve made to our facilities out here and invite the community out to just kind of take part in a Halloween fun day, safe way to trick-or-treat, do a bunch of fun fall activities and get all our families together,” explained Shannon Miller, Bemidji Youth League Baseball President.

All the proceeds generated from Freaky Field Day went to supporting local youth baseball teams.

