Jul 22, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick

Northwoods Experience: Bemidji/Park Rapids Jr. PGA Team Preps for Next Tourney

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Summer Bbq First City

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Arts & Entertainment

‘Significant Changes’ at Lakeland PBS Possible After Federal Funding Cuts

Education & Government

Bemidji Extends Local Emergency Declaration for Another 2 Weeks

Crime

Deaths of 2 People in Pierz Ruled Murder-Suicide

News

Nevis Man, 21, Dies in Swimming Accident at Area Lake