Feb 19, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Northwoods Experience: 8th Annual I.C.E. Fest in Little Falls

1,400 people stopped by Green Prairie Fish Lake in Little Falls this past weekend for the eighth annual I.C.E. Fest.

Also known as the Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza, the event has a variety of outdoor activities for families and as its main attraction features large ice carousels, which have broken world records in past years.

Hosted through the Pay It Forward Foundation, the event has raised $137,000 over its first seven years to help kids suffering from hunger.

