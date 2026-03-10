Northwoods Experience: 36th Annual Sertoma Liftathon at Brainerd High School

Brainerd High School students gathered in the weight room on Mar. 3 and 4 last week for the 36th annual Sertoma Sunrise Warrior Liftathon.

72 students hit the squat racks, bench press, and power clean stations. For many, this is far from their first go-around in the Liftathon.

“It’s fun to be with your friends and making new friends,” said Brainerd High School sophomore Ruthie Owen. “And seeing all the people that come out for this, I think it’s a cool thing for everyone to experience and do.”

“As the years have gone on doing it multiple times, it’s been fun to feel confident in yourself and see other people,” added junior Sophia White.

The totals from the three lifts are added together and divided by the participants’ respective weight in pounds to create an MPPO, or most pounds per ounce. And that very measure is where the competition begins.

“There’s a lot of competitiveness, but it’s also friendly competitiveness because we’re friends here still,” explained Brainerd High School senior Albert Karpeh. “It’s good for us because we all push each other to do better in our own lifts and just get better all around.”

The kids have their own motivations for taking on the Liftathon, whether for bragging rights, personal training, or the camaraderie between peers. But one overarching theme rings true for everyone—helping contribute to the many organizations within the Brainerd Lakes Area. The event has raised over $500,000 coming into this year.

“I just hope that next year and the years ahead, we have more and more people,” Owen said. “I think a lot of people are just nervous to do it, and they totally don’t need to be. It’s so positive and fun here. I just like doing stuff for our community, it spirits your heart.”

For students, the combination between serving their community and taking a three-legged gauntlet that is the Liftathon has cultivated an atmosphere that they continue looking forward to year after year.

“Even if you don’t know them and still cheer you on, that feels amazing,” said Karpeh. “It feels good to motivate other people and cheer them on, too, when they’re lifting, if they’re new or if they’ve been doing it a long time.”

“It’s such a bringing-people-together type of event,” White said. “It’s so exciting to see them succeed and everyone feels like a family. That’s my favorite part about this.”

The Sertoma Liftathon’s top male and female lifter honors went to Travis Albrecht and Sophia White.