Northwoods Experience: 35th Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

This past Saturday, anglers from near and far occupied Gull Lake for the Brainerd Jaycees’ 35th annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza, which is touted as the world’s largest charitable ice fishing contest.

Due to unseasonably warm ice conditions last year, the Ice Fishing Extravaganza pivoted to a hybrid model. But in 2025, roughly 11,000 anglers got to partake in the full-fledged experience.

“Getting the ice checked is like that last breath of fresh air,” said Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Co-Chair Sheena Ziegler. “And it feels like 10,000 pounds off your shoulders.”

“It’s people from all over the world that have to come see this as a bucket list,” added Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Chair Mike Kuck. “I was talking someone from South Africa, we got London, we’ve had so many countries and they had never been on a frozen lake before.”

The Brainerd Jaycees have continued to widen the extravaganza’s reach since its inception in 1991, generating over $2 million in economic impact in the region while consistently offering participants plenty to fish for.

“I hope that they take away a truck,” Ziegler jokingly said of the contest’s grand prize.

“You can win a $3,000 LiveScope [sonar system],” Kuck said. “A lot of extra ways you can win prizes, to do things to engulf yourself deeper into the extravaganza.”

Despite the typical Minnesota winter conditions, there is both a tranquility and excitement to the extravaganza the anglers annually gravitate toward.

“You’re watching everything from ripples in the water, what bait you’re putting on and trying to figure out colors, and what species,” Kuck explained. “But really, becoming one with what you’re doing is kind of the re-centering point of it. That’s the beauty of ice fishing. It’s 100% distraction from everything else in your life.”

For many of the anglers here at the 35th annual extravaganza, fishing is a time to disconnect from their busy lives, be one with nature, and enjoy the serenity of the outdoors. And while it is a competition, the main takeaway is the familial atmosphere many of the participants get to immerse themselves in.

“It’s like a family on ice,” Ziegler said. “You don’t even have to know the person next to you. You catch a fish and there’s 50 feet around you, everyone’s cheering for you.”

“It gives the ability to go back to our roots,” Kuck said. “Get out into nature, get with friends, get with family, create that community. It’s less about the actual fishing for me and it’s more about the company.”

Siera Romine from Carver walked away with the extravaganza’s top prize, a brand new pickup truck from Mills Automotive Group.