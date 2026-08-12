Aug 11, 2026 | By: Miles Walker

Northwoods Experience: 3 Skaters from Vacationland Excel on National Level

The Vacationland Figure Skating Club, which includes members from the Brainerd Lakes Area, has seen its athletes excel on the national level over the past few weeks.

Three different skaters—Aviana Bistodeau, Courtni Winch, and Maren Wallin—competed at the State Games of America at Penn State last month, bringing home six National Championship titles and 10 medals overall. Following that, Vacationland sent Wallin to the 2026 National Showcase in Colorado Springs last week.

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