Northwoods Experience: 2nd Annual ‘Let’s Get Kids Fishing Again’ in Pine River

In an effort to inspire the next generation to fish, families in Pine River recently brought their kids out for the second annual “Let’s Get Kids Fishing Again Event.”

The weather was perfect on September 22nd at the Pine River Fishing Pier, where children 15 and under were able to fish for free. The event was started as what could be called an initiative to get kids off the screens and back into nature.

“Oh, it’s good,” said Rob Walton, event organizer and owner of the Damsite Supper Club. “[I’d] rather have them doing this than playing video games. So that’s kind of the goal, to get them outside and get them doing the hunting, fishing thing again.”

And the day was a big hit among participants.

“It’s been really fun,” said Fiona, one of the kids at the event. “We’ve been out here since 10 in the morning, I’m with my friends. It’s just so much fun, we love nature.”

Starting this event was near and dear to Walton, a Pine River local. Walton says he noticed the younger generations not fishing as much as he did as a kid. The hope is that once you get a kid out on the water with a fishing rod, by the time they reel in their first fish, you have them hooked for life.

“It’s important to me because I grew up that way with my dad getting me involved in it and my grandfather involved in the fishing side of it,” explained Walton. “The numbers are dwindling drastically in the young kids getting involved in both the hunting and the fishing side of things. So, you know, it’s just an event to try and inspire them to get outside, find something else to do other than the video games. And if they can get outside and enjoy it, it’s something they’ll enjoy the rest of their life.”

Now that kids know that this event will be happening annually, it’s something that they can have circled on their calendars for years to come.

“I’m excited because I didn’t even know if they were going to do it again this year,” said participant Isabella. “And then I was like, I’ve been talking about this ever since beginning of summer. So I’m really excited to make more memories and yeah, continue this. This has been a lot of fun.”

“Well, I’m always excited for the fishing every year,” added Fiona. “I wasn’t here last year, but I was going to come but didn’t end up coming. I feel like a lot of kids would – it would be a good start for kids to start fishing.”

73 children participated in the event, and every child was provided a free lunch and a prize.