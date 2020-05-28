Northwoods Caregivers Uses United Way Funding to Create New Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The United Way of Bemidji Area has been allocating emergency funding during the COVID-19 crisis, and one area nonprofit has used that funding to help create a new program.

Northwood Caregivers is an organization that has been serving Bemidji for over 20 years and provides services and support to elders and those with disabilities to help them remain in their homes for as long as possible. These services include things like homemaking, transportation, visitations, and much more. But COVID-19 has changed their processes as many have decided to delay their services, leaving them without access to essential services.

When the program was given extra funding by the United Way amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they used it to enhance their existing programming, including their transportation services to grocery stores and medical appointments. The fund also enabled them to purchase additional equipment in the form of tablet computers for their clients to use and keep in touch with others during this socially distant time.

Northwoods Caregivers provides more than 10,000 hours of direct service each year. The program currently provides service to around 1,200 people in the Bemidji area.

