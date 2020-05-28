Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Caregivers Uses United Way Funding to Create New Program

Betsy Melin — May. 27 2020

The United Way of Bemidji Area has been allocating emergency funding during the COVID-19 crisis, and one area nonprofit has used that funding to help create a new program.

Northwood Caregivers is an organization that has been serving Bemidji for over 20 years and provides services and support to elders and those with disabilities to help them remain in their homes for as long as possible. These services include things like homemaking, transportation, visitations, and much more. But COVID-19 has changed their processes as many have decided to delay their services, leaving them without access to essential services.

When the program was given extra funding by the United Way amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they used it to enhance their existing programming, including their transportation services to grocery stores and medical appointments. The fund also enabled them to purchase additional equipment in the form of tablet computers for their clients to use and keep in touch with others during this socially distant time.

Northwoods Caregivers provides more than 10,000 hours of direct service each year. The program currently provides service to around 1,200 people in the Bemidji area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Walz Criticized For Letting Hospitals Discharge Recovering COVID-19 Patients Back to Nursing Homes

Wedding Season Looking Different This Year Due to COVID-19

Homework Helpline Working With Parents and Students During Distance Learning

Brainerd Fourth of July Fireworks Show Will Still Go On Amidst Parade Cancellation

Latest Stories

No One Injured in House Fire East of Bemidji

Posted on May. 27 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Calls For Charges Against Arresting Officer in Death of George Floyd

Posted on May. 27 2020

Walz Criticized For Letting Hospitals Discharge Recovering COVID-19 Patients Back to Nursing Homes

Posted on May. 27 2020

Wedding Season Looking Different This Year Due to COVID-19

Posted on May. 27 2020

Homework Helpline Working With Parents and Students During Distance Learning

Posted on May. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.