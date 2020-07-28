Click to print (Opens in new window)

Upcoming at the end of the month and beginning of the next, Northwoods Caregivers will be offering two events to support caregivers.

The first event will be in Cass Lake on Thursday, July 30th at 2 pm. It will be at the MCT Pavillion, 15542 State Highway 371, in Cass lake. There will be a virtual option available for the event.

The second event will take place in Ball Club at 12 pm on Wednesday, August 12th. It will be on the Ball Club Pow Wow Grounds, at the bingo Pavillion. There will be a virtual option available as well.

For more information, visit northwoodscaregivers.org or contact Kimberly Jannson at (218) 333-8265.

