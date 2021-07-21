Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter to Host 6th Annual Run to “De-Feet” Violence

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter in Bemidji will be hosting a run/walk to raise money towards a new shelter facility.

The 6th annual Northwoods “De-Feet” Violence 10-miler and 5K run will be held on August 14. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for a new shelter facility as well as raising awareness against domestic violence.

The timed run will start at 8 AM at the Paul and Babe statues downtown Bemidji. The cost to pre-register is $30.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today