Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter to Host 6th Annual Run to “De-Feet” Violence
The Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter in Bemidji will be hosting a run/walk to raise money towards a new shelter facility.
The 6th annual Northwoods “De-Feet” Violence 10-miler and 5K run will be held on August 14. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for a new shelter facility as well as raising awareness against domestic violence.
The timed run will start at 8 AM at the Paul and Babe statues downtown Bemidji. The cost to pre-register is $30.
