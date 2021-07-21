Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter to Host 6th Annual Run to “De-Feet” Violence

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 20 2021

The Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter in Bemidji will be hosting a run/walk to raise money towards a new shelter facility.

The 6th annual Northwoods “De-Feet” Violence 10-miler and 5K run will be held on August 14. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for a new shelter facility as well as raising awareness against domestic violence.

The timed run will start at 8 AM at the Paul and Babe statues downtown Bemidji. The cost to pre-register is $30.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

