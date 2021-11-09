Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter Names a New Executive Director

Emma HudziakNov. 9 2021

The Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter (NBWS) Board of Directors is pleased to announce they have named Chris Latzke as their new Executive Director. Latzke was most recently working at Lutheran Social Services in Bemidji as an Area Director.

She concluded her new role at the Shelter on Monday, November 1, 2021. Latzke has spent the last 20 years of her career working in the Human Services field. She has primarily worked with supervising and training staff to support individuals with developmental disabilities and severe mental illness in residential group home settings.

Latke, says “I am excited for what the future holds for the team working at NBWS.”

“We have an amazing and dedicated Board of Directors here that strive for top notch services for those in need. I feel that everyone deserves to live violence free and be safe in their own home.”

The Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter has spent the last three plus years preparing for and launching a new facility project. The agency is well on their way to achieve success in its capital campaign with Latzke’s leadership.

By — Emma Hudziak

