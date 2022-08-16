Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack Holds 27th Annual Art & Book Festival

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota’s longest running book and art festival was held in one of its smaller towns this past weekend. The Northwoods Art & Book Festival in Hackensack saw almost 30 authors and 60 art vendors line the street to show off the artistic talent not only in the north, but across the state.

For 27 years, the Northwoods Arts Council has celebrated the arts through their annual festival. Each year, council members see the festival grow in not only attendance but participation.

This festival is primarily volunteer driven. Through the works of these volunteers, artists not only from northern Minnesota but across the state, and even outside of it, are able to showcase their creations. And, to keep the festival fresh, the council adds new experiences for attendees young and old, such as the poetry safari and WonderTrek Museum.

The Art & Book Festival is traditionally held on the second Saturday of August. Some culinary arts were featured as well with Pies by Guys, Rendezvous Brewing and Strudel Haus all serving from their respective booths.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today