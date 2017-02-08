Northwoods Adventure: Winterfest Curling

Curling indoors is one thing, but outside on a frozen lake is another. This past weekend 28 teams competed for top honors in the 4th Annual Bemidji Winterfest curling competition. Curling has become a staple during Winterfest, and conditions this year made the ice ideal.

While the light snow that fell over Winterfest on Saturday made it seem like a snow globe, it made it even more challenging for curlers.

One of the aspects that makes curling on the lakes so much more difficult is the weather conditions; snow flurries like this can make it extremely difficult to glide across the ice.

Those who competed say curling on the lake require more skill and the snow added another level of difficulty.

Those wintery conditions still attracted curling teams from all over the region to Bemidji, slots filled up quickly as Winterfest approached.

For some, of its competitors, its more than curling, its supporting the local community.

A smaller curling rink was set up next to the competition rinks to inspire youth to try out the sport. For those who don’t curl, they say just give it a try!

The grand prize for curlers that win the tournament, get their names engraved in the Paul Bunyan sized trophy that will sit on display for all visitors to see at the Bemidji Chamber of Commerce.