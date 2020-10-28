Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Winter Driving Safety

Betsy Melin — Oct. 27 2020

The change in weather means a change in conditions on the road, and it has an effect on driving. As Bemidji Police Sergeant Matt Bahl told Lakeland News, it makes driving harder, and that means it’s necessary to be prepared.

Sgt. Bahl recommends creating a winter weather kit to keep in your car. When creating a winter weather kit for your vehicle, it’s important to have it accessible depending on your car.

There are certain areas that tend to be more slippery, especially for those driving a far distance, so Sgt. Bahl recommends leaving extra time.

Sgt. Bahl also recommends bundling up your clothing for the weather, as conditions can be unpredictable throughout the day.

By — Betsy Melin

