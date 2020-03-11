Northwoods Adventure: Warmer Temperatures at 6th Annual Northland Fat Bike Rally

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s a winter sport that’s heavily dependent on the weather. Last year, the Northland Fat Bike Rally got cancelled because it was too cold, but this year, co-founder Jerry Smith says the warmer temperatures may have played a factor in scaring people away. But even with the increased heat, about 40 fat tire bikers came out to Lake Bemidji State Park to participate in the event.

