Northwoods Adventure: Warmer Temperatures at 6th Annual Northland Fat Bike Rally
It’s a winter sport that’s heavily dependent on the weather. Last year, the Northland Fat Bike Rally got cancelled because it was too cold, but this year, co-founder Jerry Smith says the warmer temperatures may have played a factor in scaring people away. But even with the increased heat, about 40 fat tire bikers came out to Lake Bemidji State Park to participate in the event.
