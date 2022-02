Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s still early February, but it felt like spring was right around the corner with the warm temperatures on Tuesday. And with those warm temperatures for the rest of the week, it could be a great week to do something outside – maybe even ride a bike.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today