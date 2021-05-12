Northwoods Adventure: Walleye Tips Ahead of the Fishing Opener

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While the normal tradition of having the fishing opener happen the same weekend as Mother’s Day didn’t happen this year, one fishing expert says it’s usually a tradition year in and year out as to where in a lake walleye will be this time of year.

“What we have in our favor is that, year in and year out they are fairly predictable as far as what parts of the lake they are going to be at a certain time of the year,” Large Water Angler Steve Robertson said.

From the most up to date fishing pole to fish finders, there is another tool that you can bring with you, and it fits right in your pocket.

“You can go to the DNR’s website and download the LakeFinder app,” said DNR Hunting and Fishing Skills Liaison Ray Ruiz. “You can look at different fish species that are in that lake, boat landing and accessibility, and also fishing piers and docks.”

You can access the LakeFinder app by clicking here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today