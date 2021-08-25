Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Viking Festival Held at Crow Wing Co. Fairgrounds

Nick UrsiniAug. 24 2021

Over the weekend, the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds hosted the Viking Festival, now in its second year, for the first time. Many turned out to see the annual event which featured animals, mock battles, story time, and more.

After hosting the event in 2019 in Nisswa, the festival moved to the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, which added more space to add new features and events.

The Viking Festival hopes to return to the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds in 2022 for the third annual event.

