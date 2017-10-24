DONATE

UPM To Layoff 150 Grand Rapids Employees

Northwoods Adventure: TrekNorth Mountain Bike Team

Josh Peterson
Oct. 24 2017
It’s a competitive team unlike any other. This is the first year the TrekNorth mountain bike team has competed against junior and senior high schools from the Twin Cities Metro. The team of northern Minnesota youth is catching the attention of their competitors.

Being part of this first year team, has opened many eyes. Students who didn’t think they had a competitive side, are discovering this new found desire, to work hard and compete.

For many on the team, mountain bike competitions have been unlike anything they have ever experienced. Competitions not only require strength, but focus as well.

While strength and agility are necessary skill, for some, mountain biking provides an escape, providing a mental aspect to the competition.

This week will be the last week of practice before their final competition in Mankato. However, the team is already looking ahead to next year, and growing the program.

With the mountain biking season coming to an end, for these students, the next season can’t come fast enough.

