Northwoods Adventure: Timberworks Lumberjack Show

Josh Peterson
Jul. 10 2018
It was an event packed with action and excitement. For most of the day, the buzz of chainsaws could be heard throughout Paul Bunyan Park, and spectators gathered to watch real lumberjacks show off their skills in the Timberworks Lumberjack Show.

This touring group of lumberjacks travels all across the United States as well as Canada, Africa, and Australia. While living life on the road, traveling as a lumberjack is a labor of love especially when it comes to the kids.

Timber sports are seeing a growing trend because of young lumberjacks and lumberjills experiencing shows like the one put on by Timberworks. For the show’s owner, Dave Weatherhead, it all began when he got his start in 4-H.

The growing popularity of sports like log rolling has now captured the interest of many schools, including Bemidji State University. The hope is that someday timber sports could become part of the Olympics.

For a community that centers its pride around a legendary lumberjack, it’s only fitting that lumberjacks can show off their skills in Paul Bunyan Park.

