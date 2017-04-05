DONATE

Northwoods Adventure: The Bemidji Jaycees Home, Sport & Travel Show

Josh Peterson
Apr. 4 2017
For 40 years, the Bemidji Jaycees Home, Sport & Travel Show’s vendors have filled the event center floors with booths and activities all promoting the latest and newest products. A large portion of those vendors are ones that specialize in outdoor recreation, something that the Jaycees feel is a key factor for why people attend the show every year.

Those who attend the Bemidji Jaycees Home, Sport and Travel Show are looking to replace those winter blues with some spring and summertime greens and check out all of the new products ranging from docks and pontoons from lawn mowers to bicycles.

For vendors the Home, Sport and Travel Show is an opportunity to do more than showcase products, it also an opportunity to educate and do one-on-one training with customers.

For those who were showcasing docks, watercraft and accessories, its also a time to educate the public on important issues like aquatic invasive species.

Trade shows like the Home, Sport and Travel Show, can be critical to seasonal businesses. Annual shows like this kick off their entire spring and summer season for their business.

One thing is certain, that after a show that showcases some of the best things Minnesota has to offer, spring fever was definitely in the air.

