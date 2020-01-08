Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Teaching New Skiers To Ski During Sunday Ski School

Malaak KhattabJan. 8 2020

When you ask kids who participated in the Sunday ski school in Bemidji what their favorite part of skiing was, they’ll say, “going down the hill.”

The Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club’s annual Sunday Ski School is an all-volunteer program that teaches kids and adults how-to cross-country ski. This year, there were around 20 adult volunteer instructors and 18 high school skiers helping out about 96 participants.

“Some of them [are here] for the very first time, and others progress all the way through from our very first Paul Bunyan first steppers class all the way up to our Montebello Gliders,” said Annette Drewes, Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club Co-Chair. “All of our trails, we have the groomers groom trails, some extra trails around the middle school, and there around the soccer field and behind the softball field. And the nice thing about this location is it connects to the Montebello city ski trail.”

During the ski school, participants are learning the basics of skiing. All the ski equipment is provided by the program. The ski school was started almost 30 years ago by a group of skiers.

“The people that get involved here stay involved. That’s what we really love about it because it encourages people to get outside and have fun in the winter, and we do it with different groups and it’s been evolving,” Drewes said.

One important skill to learn and one that instructors start out teaching is balance.

“They initially learn how to balance on skis, how to glide on their skis, how to just feel comfortable on their skis – learning good positions and most importantly, to have fun,” said Lisa Martin, an instructor at the Sunday Ski School.

“I hope they gain a love for skiing. It’s a fun, lifelong sport. We try to make it as fun as we can, so they wanna come back and keep skiing,” said instructor Morgan Sagedahl.

The ski school takes place three Sundays in January. There is no space for new participants this year, but the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club puts together events for the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

