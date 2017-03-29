DONATE

BREAKING: Remains Found In Brainerd Identified As Marc Welzant

Northwoods Adventure: Super Bowl Grant To Fund Bike Program

Clayton Castle
Mar. 28 2017
Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis is still 10 months away but Garfield School in Brainerd was the site of another Legacy Fund Grant presentation by the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

The grant was presented to Crow Wing Energized, an organization in Crow Wing County whose mission is to promote a healthier, active lifestyle.

The grant will go towards funding a bicycle program geared towards local children, in order to get them more active outdoors.

The Committee says it picked Crow Wing Energized because of how much it resembles the mission of the Legacy Fund in promoting exercise and healthy living.

Crow Wing Energized is one of only 52 organizations in Minnesota receiving a legacy fund grant. Because of that, the organization says this is a huge honor.

This is the second grant to be awarded in the area, with the first being the Mille Lacs Band Of Ojibwe last month.

ccastle@lptv.org

