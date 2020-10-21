Northwoods Adventure: StoryWalk in Bemidji Encourages Outdoor Reading

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation department has gotten creative to encourage outdoor reading. A storybook walk is an interactive way to get kids reading in a new and dynamic way.

This year, the Parks and Recreation department has had to introduce many different programs this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns.

The current StoryWalk, which is up at Diamond Point Park, is the second so far this year. The department has made some changes since the first book, opting for a simpler book with more participation options for children. The reception so far has been positive from families participating in either walk.

The story takes about 10 minutes to read through and is planned to be up until Oct. 27. If the pages can weather the snow, they are planned to be used again next year as well.

