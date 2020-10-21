Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: StoryWalk in Bemidji Encourages Outdoor Reading

Betsy Melin — Oct. 20 2020

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation department has gotten creative to encourage outdoor reading. A storybook walk is an interactive way to get kids reading in a new and dynamic way.

This year, the Parks and Recreation department has had to introduce many different programs this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns.

The current StoryWalk, which is up at Diamond Point Park, is the second so far this year. The department has made some changes since the first book, opting for a simpler book with more participation options for children. The reception so far has been positive from families participating in either walk.

The story takes about 10 minutes to read through and is planned to be up until Oct. 27. If the pages can weather the snow, they are planned to be used again next year as well.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Long Lake Conservation Center Battling Through Pandemic Times

Northwoods Adventure: Powered Parachuting More Than a Hobby for One Brainerd Resident

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Parks and Recreation’s Providing “Rec on the Go”

Bemidji Parks and Recreation to Host Virtual Monarch Festival

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.