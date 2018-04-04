DONATE

Northwoods Adventure: Spring In Bloom At Area Garden Centers

Josh Peterson
Apr. 3 2018
While the continuous cold and snow outside may have people feeling the blues, inside Nature’s Edge Garden Center in Bemidji, you can take a step right into spring. Like many garden centers across the area, staff are planting and preparing for their busiest season, which is only a month away.

With a full-time staff, planting season for Nature’s Edge began months ago, all in preparation for the big spring open house in May.

This time of year, it is easy for those with a green thumb to get the itch to start planting or doing any yard work. But it’s best to take it slow.

While it may still look like Christmas outside, there are a few things you can do at your own home to start your springtime planting season, such as beginning with some basic planting inside your own home and then transplanting outside once the weather warms up.

For more information on planting and landscaping, Nature’s Edge will be hosting seminars at the Bemidji Jaycees Home Sport and Travel Show on April 7th, where they will also have a springtime patio on display to feed that need for some springtime green.

