Northwoods Adventure: Snowshoeing in Bemidji

The practice of snowshoeing is not a new one: it is said that the first pair was made over 6,000 years ago. And that tradition is kept alive right in Bemidji.

Currently, with lots of snow on the ground, relatively warm temperatures, and a groomed path beneath your feet, right now in Bemidji is a perfect way to try it out for the first time.

In the area, there are plenty of places to participate in snowshoeing. This year, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department is offering an array of options for those trying out snowshoeing for the first time.

The family snowshoe is $6 dollars per household, and the snowshoes will be provided. Social distancing requirements will be followed on the programs. Spots on those programs are filling up fast, but you can reserve a seat on the Parks and Recreation website.

