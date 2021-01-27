Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Snowshoeing in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Jan. 26 2021

The practice of snowshoeing is not a new one: it is said that the first pair was made over 6,000 years ago. And that tradition is kept alive right in Bemidji.

Currently, with lots of snow on the ground, relatively warm temperatures, and a groomed path beneath your feet, right now in Bemidji is a perfect way to try it out for the first time.

In the area, there are plenty of places to participate in snowshoeing. This year, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department is offering an array of options for those trying out snowshoeing for the first time.

The family snowshoe is $6 dollars per household, and the snowshoes will be provided. Social distancing requirements will be followed on the programs. Spots on those programs are filling up fast, but you can reserve a seat on the Parks and Recreation website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Beltrami County License Center to Temporarily Close for Relocation

Bemidji Senior Center Offering Tax Assistance

Failed Referendum Could Result in Bemidji High School Schedule Change

Sanford Health COVID-19 Testing Site in Bemidji Makes Changes

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.