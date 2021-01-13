Northwoods Adventure: Sanford Health Employees Play Pickleball in Bemidji
It’s been a little over a year since a group of Sanford Health physical and occupational therapists decided to play pickleball each day during lunch. It wasn’t their first group activity, but they have found that pickleball has been a great blend of competitive play and a fulfilling workout for the players.
The group meets to play each day. Depending on the day, it can be from two to 10 people, but eight is the magic number to allow for everyone to play. They feel lucky to be able to play this late into the season.
