Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Safari North Wildlife Park in Brainerd

Ryan BowlerJun. 28 2022

Safari North Wildlife Park, located in Crow Wing County just outside of the Brainerd/Baxter area, is giving families a chance for an adventure and to experience something different.

Monkeys, tigers, parrots, and bears are some of the animals you can come see that you normally don’t see day to day. That’s not to mention fan favorites like the giraffes.

Not only is riding a camel an experience you’re not going to get in many places, but visiting the zoo also helps protect different species out in the wild by supporting funding for conservation efforts.

Over 150 different species on display at the park, which is open from Mother’s Day until the first weekend in October.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

ATM Stolen from Brainerd’s Paul Bunyan Land in Early Morning Burglary

In Business: Artists Showcase Their Work at Brainerd’s Arts in the Park

Lakes Jam Brings Rock and Country Acts to Brainerd Lakes Area

“Tour of Minnesota” Bicyclists Making Their Way Across the State

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.