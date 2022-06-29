Northwoods Adventure: Safari North Wildlife Park in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Safari North Wildlife Park, located in Crow Wing County just outside of the Brainerd/Baxter area, is giving families a chance for an adventure and to experience something different.

Monkeys, tigers, parrots, and bears are some of the animals you can come see that you normally don’t see day to day. That’s not to mention fan favorites like the giraffes.

Not only is riding a camel an experience you’re not going to get in many places, but visiting the zoo also helps protect different species out in the wild by supporting funding for conservation efforts.

Over 150 different species on display at the park, which is open from Mother’s Day until the first weekend in October.

