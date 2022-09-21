Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Red Lake Members Hunt in 1863 Treaty Land for First Time

Mary BalstadSep. 20 2022

1863 Old Crossing Treaty Territory (click/tap to enlarge)

For the first time this fall, Red Lake band members have the chance to exercise treaty rights in an off-reservation hunt on land covered by a treaty signed in 1863.

Started on September 15th and running until December 31st, five members get the chance to hunt in the Minnesota portion of the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty Territory, making this a historic moment for the state DNR and the Red Lake Band. The band worked for almost four years to exercise their sovereignty as a nation to hunt on this treaty land.

The land was originally ceded to the United States government from the Red Lake and Pembina tribes and stretches all the way from Lake of the Woods to Devil’s Lake in North Dakota. However, members will only be able to hunt elk in the Minnesota portion of the treaty land.

“Years ago … our ancestors traveled through all of that area, and hunted, and fished, and gathered,” said Allen Pemberton, Red Lake DNR’s director. “Just asserting our rights in those areas is big for the tribe.”

As this is the first year members will be able to hunt in this area, only five licenses were available via lottery. The Minnesota DNR states that this allowance will not affect the elk population in northwestern Minnesota due to its already low numbers.

The Minnesota DNR, although new to this specific process with Red Lake, urges further conversation and dialogue between the two entities.

The Red Lake Band plans to continue being able to hunt off-reservation during other hunting seasons.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Thunder Lake in Cass County

One Dead in Itasca County Motorcycle Crash

Northwoods Adventure: DNR Reels in Large Crowd at State Fair Fish Pond

Red Lake Man Found Guilty on Sexual Abuse Charges

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.