Northwoods Adventure: Red Lake Members Hunt in 1863 Treaty Land for First Time

For the first time this fall, Red Lake band members have the chance to exercise treaty rights in an off-reservation hunt on land covered by a treaty signed in 1863.

Started on September 15th and running until December 31st, five members get the chance to hunt in the Minnesota portion of the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty Territory, making this a historic moment for the state DNR and the Red Lake Band. The band worked for almost four years to exercise their sovereignty as a nation to hunt on this treaty land.

The land was originally ceded to the United States government from the Red Lake and Pembina tribes and stretches all the way from Lake of the Woods to Devil’s Lake in North Dakota. However, members will only be able to hunt elk in the Minnesota portion of the treaty land.

“Years ago … our ancestors traveled through all of that area, and hunted, and fished, and gathered,” said Allen Pemberton, Red Lake DNR’s director. “Just asserting our rights in those areas is big for the tribe.”

As this is the first year members will be able to hunt in this area, only five licenses were available via lottery. The Minnesota DNR states that this allowance will not affect the elk population in northwestern Minnesota due to its already low numbers.

The Minnesota DNR, although new to this specific process with Red Lake, urges further conversation and dialogue between the two entities.

The Red Lake Band plans to continue being able to hunt off-reservation during other hunting seasons.

