Northwoods Adventure: Quarterdeck Resort in Nisswa Builds Makeshift Ice Rink

Utilizing Gull Lake, Quarterdeck Resort in Nisswa built a makeshift maintained ice rink for the public.

“There is no skill requirement, absolutely not,” Quarterdeck Resort General Manager Dan Eigen said.

Eigen says the idea came from his son, and while they had the equipment to put it all together, they did get some help from a local fire department.

“We also had the Pillager Fire Department come out and flood the rink here with one of their pumps.” Eigen said.

The rink measures 77 yards long by 28 yards wide, which shares something else at the resort.

“Our restaurant here right now is currently named ‘Dock 77’,” Eigen said.

Because the rink is so new, Eigen is asking the public to help complete the rink.

“We do not have currently any rental equipment,” said Eigen. “We’re looking for two more [hockey] goals as well.”

Quarterdeck Resort is located at 9820 Birch Way Drive SW in Nisswa.

