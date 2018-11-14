Northwoods Adventure: Preparations Underway For Ski Season

Over the ground lies a mantle of white, creating a scene straight out of a Christmas card, but behind the scenes, plenty of preparations are taking place to get the slopes ready for all winter enthusiasts at Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji.

With the natural winter look already starting to take shape, getting these slopes up and running requires some help. The staff at Buena Vista will soon be firing up the snow machines to make sure there is a solid base for all the skiers and snowboarders this upcoming season.

But preparations aren’t just happening outside. Inside the chalet, a ski and board swap sale is beginning to take shape to prepare everyone for the season. The gear swap and sale, which has been held for over 30 years, will take place this weekend, and while it’s a good way to get up to date gear, it also acts as a fundraiser for the Ski Patrol organization.

With some runs expected to open beginning November 24th, the hope is that the weather will hold and people will be whooshing their way down the hills and into some winter fun.