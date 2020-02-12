Northwoods Adventure: Pond Hockey For a Cause in Grand Rapids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It was the 5th annual Northwoods Pond Hockey Tournament in Grand Rapids this past weekend at McKinney Lake. Host Jon Scally is a local pastor in Grand Rapids and donates the majority of the event’s proceeds to funding for clean water in Africa. The rest of the money goes back into the Grand Rapids community, specifically the youth hockey program.

