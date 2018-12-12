Lakeland PBS
Northwoods Adventure: Pick’s Christmas Trees

Josh Peterson
Dec. 12 2018
Just north of Bemidji, out in Turtle River, you can find a hidden gem when it comes to Christmas. Rows upon rows of native trees like white pine, spruce, and balsam fir line the hillside ready to be cut and taken home as your family centerpiece, all courtesy of the Pick family.

The Pick family tree farm has been in operation since 2003, and over the years, stumps of Christmas past dot the landscape. But after this Christmas, no more stumps will be added, as the Pick family announced that this would be their last year.

The tree farm has been a labor of love for the Picks and their entire family, but for former U.S. Forestry employee Fred Pick, he says he is ready to move on.

While the Pick family won’t miss all the hard work during the warm, hot, and sometimes humid summer months, they said they will miss all the families that come out each December to pick out their family Christmas tree.

The hope is that this vanishing type of farm will see a resurgence of interest so that families can continue to the old-fashioned tradition of getting a Christmas tree.

With only two weeks until Christmas, the Picks will treasure each moment while providing the memories that will last a lifetime.

Josh Peterson
