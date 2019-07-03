Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Picking Berries At The Honeyberry Farm

Jul. 3 2019

The Honeyberry Farm in Bagley is a You-Pick-Your-Own Berries farm and has been around since 2015. Bernis Ingvaldson, the owner of the Honeyberry Farm, said her interest in opening her own orchard came after seeing an article in a garden catalogue.

“It looked really cool. It was a blue color fruit and it was called honeyberry. And what attracted me to it is that it did not require acidic soil. We live just outside of the blueberry zone here in Northern Minnesota and we cannot grow blueberries without amending the soil,” Ingvaldson said.

At the farm, visitors can pick from over 40 different varieties of honeyberries. There’s many ways to harvest berries, and the most common is picking them by hand.

“Then we have shake and drop where you put it like a something around the plant to catch the berries and then you can shake the berries off of the plant and it will drop into your catch bins, and then we have a machine that also shake the plant,” Honeyberry Farm owner Jim Ingvaldson said.

The Honeyberry Farm has a mail order nursery. Honeyberry USA was started in 2010 and they take orders all year round.

“We only ship out dormant plants in April and May and again in late October when conditions are better for transplanting,” Bernis Ingvaldson said.

The Honeyberry Farm has a variety of berries for people to pick.

“We have honeyberries on this side of the farm and then we expanded a mile down the road we have another 3-4 acres of cherries and saskatoon, some elderberries and more honeyberries,” Bernis Ingvaldson said.

When you’re going out to pick berries, it’s recommended that you bring with you a container, but also to dress appropriately.

“If you have long pants, if you’re in areas if there’s any poison ivy or anything like that, just to be comfortable too, just comfortable you want to be able to bend and stretch and not be restricted; it’s not a fashion show outside, although you can be coordinated,” visitor Mary Feldhahn said.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Business: Bellefy’s Local Bubbles Creates Healing Products With Goat Milk

Hundreds Of Volunteers Help Pack Meals For Bagley’s “Feed My Starving Children” Event

Elected Officials Answer Public’s Questions At Bagley Town Hall Event

Bagley Schools Assessing Damage of Elementary School Roof After Collapse

Latest Story

Grand View Lodge Adds “North” Hotel and Conference Center To Its Resort

Grand View Lodge in Nisswa already has a reputation for providing guests with a five-star north woods experience on Gull Lake. However, the
Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Latest Stories

Grand View Lodge Adds "North" Hotel and Conference Center To Its Resort

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Senior Corps Connects Senior Volunteers With People And Organizations In The Community

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

DNR Hires New Directors For Fish And Wildlife And Lands And Minerals Divisions

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Three Arrested After Sex Trafficking Sting In Mahnomen

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Teen Injured In One-Vehicle Rollover In Morrison County

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate