Northwoods Adventure: Over 900 Riders Take Part in Bemidji Loop the Lake Festival

Mary BalstadJun. 21 2022

Over 900 cyclists hit the trail this past Saturday for the 8th annual Loop the Lake Festival. With the event celebrating biking in Bemidji and its benefits, participants old and new were pleased to see this family-friendly ride return.

After two years of postponements due to COVID-19, cyclists were able to strap on their helmets, air up their tires, and hit the Paul Bunyan Trail early Saturday morning for the festival.

Safety was the number one priority during the festival. Local law enforcement assisted by patrolling busy intersections and crosswalks and even adding a barrier lane on County Road 20 to protect cyclists.

Despite the windy weather, bikers were able to take a break at one of the many pit stops along the 17-mile loop. Snacks and water were provided to those who needed a moment or a breath, and even those who took a photo at the stops, like at the Paul and Babe statues in Paul Bunyan Park.

Even though the storm on Saturday did disrupt some riders during the festival, everyone was safe and finished the loop at their own pace or found shelter at one of the pit stops.

