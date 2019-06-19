Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Over 900 Participate In 6th Annual Loop The Lake Festival

Jun. 18 2019

The Loop the Lake Festival started six years ago to showcase Bemidji as a bicycle-friendly community. The festival has grown since 2016. This year, over 900 bicyclists participated in the family-friendly event.

“Give people just a chance to get out and ride and get some exercise,“ said Angie Gora, a Bike Bemidji Loop The Lake volunteer. “Get some fresh air, get out their bikes for the season, get them tuned up and then they are good to go for the rest of the summer. So it’s kind of a way to kick off summer and get outside.”

The 17-mile bike route started at the Sanford Center. Bicyclists started showing up at 7:30 a.m. The route took them all over Bemidji hitting all of the scenic landmarks.

“I’m just always amazed at how beautiful the route is because you are right along the lake for so much of it,” said Bemidji Bike Loop the Lake steering committee member Muriel Gilman. “About over half of it you are directly next to the lake.”

A volunteer with the steering committee says the festival is non-competitive and it’s a great family-friendly event.

“It’s an opportunity for folks to get on their bikes to experience what Bemidji has to offer in terms of food and nature,” Gora said.

For some of the participants at the festival, it was their first time biking the scenic route around Lake Bemidji.

“It’s a really pretty ride, we like to we love going around the lakes,” Loop the Lake participant Amy Vanderleest said.

“To see everyone from the community out and it’s a beautiful day, so I want to be outside and just enjoy outside and the community,” Kirsten Sharpe, a Loop the Lake participant said.

“It’s so much fun, they do a wonderful job of blocking off all the traffic very safe for the whole family, awesome treats, awesome support – it’s been great,” Loop the Lake participant Jonetta Bakke said.

One Loop the Lake participant has been attending the Loop the Lake festival with his family since it began six years ago. He says he keeps coming back because it’s a great event.

“It’s just a fun time to get together with a lot of our friends and family members and spend the day getting a little exercise and having a lot of fun,” Loop the Lake participant Phil Hodapp said.

This year, there was no same-day registration. The policy was put in place to make it easier for organizers to plan for this year’s festival. Gilman said that they will continue the no-same-day-registration policy next year.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

City Of Bemidji Accepting Applications For 2019 Specialty Archery Hunt

11 MN Nursing Homes Cited On Federal List For Health And Safety Violations

Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht Fined For Campaign Finance Violation

Two Injured After Three-Vehicle Crash Near Bemidji

Latest Story

Lakeland Team of the Year- Roseau Girls Basketball vs. Warroad Girls Hockey

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances
Posted on Jun. 18 2019

Latest Stories

Lakeland Team of the Year- Roseau Girls Basketball vs. Warroad Girls Hockey

Posted on Jun. 18 2019

Cass County/Northern Lights Casino Holds "Water Connects Us All" Conference

Posted on Jun. 18 2019

City Of Bemidji Accepting Applications For 2019 Specialty Archery Hunt

Posted on Jun. 18 2019

Bovey Man Charged With Multiple Felonies

Posted on Jun. 18 2019
justice

Nashwauk Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison In Sexual Conduct Case

Posted on Jun. 18 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate