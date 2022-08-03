Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Opening Day at 2022 Crow Wing County Fair

Ryan BowlerAug. 2 2022

Tuesday was the opening day for the 2022 Crow Wing County Fair. Celebrating 149 years since the fair’s debut back in 1873, day one was deemed a success.

A year’s worth of hard work and preparation leads to five days of fair fun, where community members from all over come together to enjoy all the different things the fair has to offer.

Fairgoers got into the swing of things with fair food, carnival games, riding rides until they were dizzy, seeing all the different animals, and, of course, just getting out and having a good time with friends and family. Whether your talents involve baking a pie or singing classic tunes, one great thing about any local fair is it allows anyone to feel like a kid again.

Wednesday is Senior Day at the fair. The fairgrounds open at 10 AM with the rides starting at 3 PM, and the fair will remain open until 10 that night.

