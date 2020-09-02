Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Northland Arboretum, U of M Extension Helping Local Food Shelves

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 2 2020

For five years, the Northland Arboretum and University of Minnesota Extension Program have partnered together to help create the Master Gardeners program.

The educational program shows community members young and old how to grow different vegetables and fruits at the arboretum. However, this year, the program has been adjusted due to being shutdown as a safety precaution against COVID-19.

The saying goes: when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Though there were no lemons grown in the arboretum this summer, the master gardening program has most definitely made lemonade in the form of helping community members struggling the most with this pandemic.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Education Minnesota Lets Teachers Voice Opinions on School Reopening Plans

Parents Reminded to Schedule Preventive Care Visits for Children

MN DNR Advising Public to Look Out for Invasive Jumping Worms

502 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths Reported in MN Tuesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.