Northwoods Adventure: Northland Arboretum, U of M Extension Helping Local Food Shelves

For five years, the Northland Arboretum and University of Minnesota Extension Program have partnered together to help create the Master Gardeners program.

The educational program shows community members young and old how to grow different vegetables and fruits at the arboretum. However, this year, the program has been adjusted due to being shutdown as a safety precaution against COVID-19.

The saying goes: when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Though there were no lemons grown in the arboretum this summer, the master gardening program has most definitely made lemonade in the form of helping community members struggling the most with this pandemic.

