Northwoods Adventure: Northland Arboretum Giving Peace of Mind to Visitors

When Candice Zimmerman took over as the director of Northland Arboretum, a Brainerd community staple that entails over 500 acres of natural beauty, her leadership was tested immediately as her first days as director occurred in the same time frame as our nation’s pandemic shutdown.

Though membership is down this summer at the Arboretum, Zimmerman feels this socially distanced time will only help places like the Arboretum flourish as we all realize the importance nature brings to our world during this time.

For Zimmerman, the most rewarding part of her short time here in Brainerd has been the community. She explained that many people have reached out to her to give appreciation for the Arboretum in helping them take a break from this stressful situation.

It’s been an interesting few months as a leader during a pandemic, but Zimmerman feels it will be an incredible learning experience that will help her for the long run.

