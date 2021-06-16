Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Northcountry Guide Service Offers Path to the Outdoors

Betsy Melin — Jun. 15 2021

When stepping out into the nature of the north, it can be intimidating to know where to start. Northcountry Guide Services has a variety of different tours to get outside. Northcountry Guide Services works to help people get acquainted better with the great outdoors. They are most well known for their fishing trips.

The company started 19 years ago, and in the almost two decades that they have operated, they have expanded the trips beyond the lake.

Despite restrictions last year, they found that more people than ever were interested in enjoying the outdoors.

Tours from Northcountry are available year-round.

