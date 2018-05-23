Lakeland PBS
Northwoods Adventure: New Store Aims To Open Up The Outdoors

Josh Peterson
May. 22 2018
Take a quick hike down the sidewalk from the statues of Paul and Babe, and you will find a new shop that specializes in making your outdoor experiences memorable ones. Situated in an urban setting, Bill’s Base Camp has been a labor of love that has been in the works for years.

For Bill Crews and his wife Terri, they love exploring and going on adventures, and for this couple, opening up a shop was a just another big adventure.

Bill says what sets their shop apart from the rest is their niche market, targeting specific aspects of the great outdoors.

While Bill’s Base Camp offers products for the avid outdoors person, what you might not know is they offer the background and education as well. The shop holds classes for the public to learn basic skills ranging from compass use to cold weather camping.

For some of the classes, Bill’s Base Camp partners with the City of Bemidji’s Parks and Recreation Department. But in the end, the biggest lesson is the importance of making connections.

