Northwoods Adventure: New Section of Gull Lake Trail Open

Nick UrsiniOct. 12 2021

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today in Fairview Township to open the newest section of the Gull Lake Trail.

The latest addition to the Gull Lake Trail master plan has been completed, but there is still more to go before the entire project is complete.

“We have another 3.7 miles to build and that is our next fundraising efforts,” said Fairview Township Clerk Marla Yoho.

In total, the trail will measure 21 miles long around the west side of Gull Lake. It will eventually link up to the Paul Bunyan Trail.

Fairview Trail Advisory officials say the hope is to raise enough funds to start construction on the missing portion of the trail next summer. The trail will not be plowed during the winter months because it is a popular spot that snowmobiles travel on.

By — Nick Ursini

