Northwoods Adventure: New Improvement Plan for Kiwanis Park in Brainerd

With COVID-19 cases at all-time lows, the Brainerd Park Board is making it a priority to revitalize parks around the area and get people back outside.

Kiwanis Park is a 37-acre park that consists of a canoe launch, playground, fishing access on the Mississippi River, and two pavilions that can be rented out. These pavilions are what the park board is looking to upgrade along with renovated restrooms.

The park board set a $75,000 budget for these renovations with an estimated total project cost of $66,000, and with Easter only a few weeks away, the park board is looking to prioritize bringing people back outside to enjoy Kiwanis Park.

Kiwanis Park got its name from Kiwanis International, a global service club dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Kiwanis Club in Brainerd is very passionate about the park’s improvement plans and is looking to help in any way it can.

Parks all around the Brainerd Lakes Area are being considered for renovations, not just Kiwanis, but improvement plans for Kiwanis Park were agreed upon and will move forward in the weeks to come.

