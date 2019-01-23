Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Negative Temperatures Don’t Scare People From Taking The Polar Plunge In Hackensack

Anthony Scott
Jan. 22 2019
Leave a Comment

With wind chills well into the negatives, Birch Lake in Hackensack was occupied with dozens of brave people over the weekend who were excited to jump into the frozen lake. The polar plunge was just one of the many events taking place in Hackensack on Saturday.

Ice sculptures, a fishing contest, and a silent auction, were all part of a weekend long Back to Hack festival in Hackensack.

“It’s kind of an event for locals,” Dan Meier, the polar plunge MC, said. “We have an event in the summer where the lake people come, this event was put together for the locals that stick around, you get to see them, and it’s a good event.”

There was a fish fry at the fire house, a bake sale at the legion, and it seemed as if every part of Hackensack had something going on.

“It’s a small town where everyone works together for the success of all of us,” Steve Hoopman, Legion Post 202 Service Officer, said.

“The festival is great, it’s all about people,” Craig Wadzink, a Faith in Action Board Member, said. “It’s the community coming together, young and old, and enjoying what winter is.”

But the main event of the Back to Hack festival was happening on ice. Dozens of people dressed in crazy costumes decided to jump into a hole in Birch Lake to raise money for a good cause.

“Last year I think there was only three jumpers, and we jumped last year just to make it happen,” Meier said. “We had a good crew [this year].”

Not even the subzero temperatures could stop people from taking the plunge.

“Go for it, try it at least once in your life,” Brandon Wolske, a polar plunger, said.

“If you’re hesitant… get it off your bucket list, it’s not that bad.” Rebecca Markus, a polar plunger, said.

To get the honor of jumping in the lake, teams had to raise money for Faith in Action, a non-profit organization based in Hackensack.

“To sum it up its really neighbors helping neighbors,” Wadzink said. “It’s getting local volunteers in any different area, to help those that are less fortunate.”

Over $5,000 dollars was raised at the plunge for Faith in Action, and the festival plans to be Back at Hack for its 25th year in 2020.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Scientists: Minnesota Is Among Fastest Warming States In U.S.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Boys Basketball Off to Hot Start

Breezy Point Resort Rings In The New Year With Ice Fest

One Family May Lose Their Medicare Plan Over An Address Mistake

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Community Remembers “Mad Hugger” Joe Plut

Friends and former coworkers are remembering Joe Plut, also known as “The Mad Hugger”, who passed away from prostate cancer at the age of 82.
Posted on Jan. 22 2019

Latest Stories

Community Remembers "Mad Hugger" Joe Plut

Posted on Jan. 22 2019

Fire Department Releases New Details About Class A Auto Body Fire

Posted on Jan. 22 2019

One Man Hospitalized After Vehicle Flips Into A Ditch

Posted on Jan. 22 2019

Rollover Traps Brainerd Man In Car On Highway 371

Posted on Jan. 22 2019

Minnesota Court Of Appeals Rejects Tenure Challenge Again

Posted on Jan. 22 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.