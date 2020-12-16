Northwoods Adventure: National Loon Center’s New Executive Director Takes Next Steps

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After the announcement came out that Jon Mobeck will be the National Loon Center’s first Executive Director, Mobeck is preparing his plan going forward when he starts his position on January 4.

“Once I arrive on the ground, there will be a lot of discussions with the board about the vision we all see and the execution of the program,” Mobeck said.

The ground is expected to be broken in 2021, with completion of the center in 2022. According to Mobeck, there is still more to be done other than the building.

“There are programs, there are interpretive exhibits, we need to improve that piece of land on Cross Lake,” said Mobeck. “While the facility progress moves forward, a program is also being established.”

Mobeck hopes the center in Crosslake will unite the entire Brainerd Lakes area because the center needs to help and support of the entire community.

“The sustainability not only [relies] on the corporations, but also the individual members of the Brainerd Lakes community,” Mobeck said.

