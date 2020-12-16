Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Water Main Break in Bemidji on Highway 197/Park Ave. NW

Northwoods Adventure: National Loon Center’s New Executive Director Takes Next Steps

Nick UrsiniDec. 15 2020

After the announcement came out that Jon Mobeck will be the National Loon Center’s first Executive Director, Mobeck is preparing his plan going forward when he starts his position on January 4.

“Once I arrive on the ground, there will be a lot of discussions with the board about the vision we all see and the execution of the program,” Mobeck said.

The ground is expected to be broken in 2021, with completion of the center in 2022. According to Mobeck, there is still more to be done other than the building.

“There are programs, there are interpretive exhibits, we need to improve that piece of land on Cross Lake,” said Mobeck. “While the facility progress moves forward, a program is also being established.”

Mobeck hopes the center in Crosslake will unite the entire Brainerd Lakes area because the center needs to help and support of the entire community.

“The sustainability not only [relies] on the corporations, but also the individual members of the Brainerd Lakes community,” Mobeck said.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Holly Days Bingo is Back to Help Support Crosslake Businesses

National Loon Center Announces First Executive Director

Holiday at the Dam in Crosslake Canceled, But Still Celebrated

Pine River Fish Passage Benefiting Both Land and Water

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.