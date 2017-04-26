DONATE

Northwoods Adventure: Museum Exhibit Treats Kids To Life On The Lake

Nathan Green
Apr. 25 2017
With summer just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about fun on the lake. For this week’s Northwoods Adventure, Clayton Castle took a day trip to Grand Rapids to check out the newest exhibit at the Children’s Discovery Museum in preparation for a summer on the lake.

Nathan Green
Tariffs On Canadian Lumber Make Trade Relations Uneasy

The Upper Midwest Timber Industry is welcoming the Trump Administration’s announcement that it’s imposing tariffs averaging 20
Posted on Apr. 25 2017

