Northwoods Adventure: Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa Prepares for December Opening

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With more snowy weather on the way, Mount Ski Gull is Nisswa is once again preparing to open for the season and provide fun for skiers, snowboarders, and those going snow tubing.

The non-profit alpine ski hill has been around since 1962 and brings in regulars on a daily basis. Many skiers are season pass holders who enjoy the friendly atmosphere.

Even though Minnesota tends to be bitterly cold and is known for accumulating a lot of snow, Mount Ski Gull’s hills are not entirely made by Mother Nature. Staff use machines to put down 2-3 feet of man-made snow on all of their runs before they open.

Mount Ski Gull’s opening weekend is planned to start on Friday, Dec. 2. Information on the ski resort, season passes, and more can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today