Northwoods Adventure: Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa Begins Preparations for Winter Season

Although there was unseasonably warm weather at the beginning of November, winter is still approaching, and Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa is switching seasons as it prepares for winter activities to begin.

During the summer, Mount Ski Gull was able to make some improvements, including extending the magic carpet on their bunny hill another 60 feet to better help the beginner programs.

With colder weather on the way, Mount Ski Gull is excited to begin the process of making snow and laying down some fresh powder. They’ve recently added another snow-making gun, along with a skid steer to help with the process.

When you’re in a seasonal business, the weather can either be your best friend or your worst enemy. Whether it’s an outdoor water park or a ski resort, the weather can certainly pose challenges. According to Mount Ski Gull general manager Mata Agre, they can only work around what Mother Nature gives them and try to figure out what days will have the most consistent weather for making snow.

Another way Mount Ski Gull is getting prepared is by hosting a ski swap for new and used equipment on Nov. 12 at Brainerd High School.

Information on the upcoming season at Mount Ski Gull can be found on their website.

