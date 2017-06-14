Northwoods Adventure: Monster Truck Madness
It has been over 20 years since a gathering of this many monster trucks has come together in one location to put on a show. Triple B Motor Sports put together the Minnesota Monster Truck Madness tour in less then a year, and once the word got out more and more trucks were added until it was the largest gathering of independently owned monster trucks ever.
Trucks from all over the nation and Canada traveled to Bemidji to put on one of the wildest monster truck shows ever. The Monster Patrol, who made the trip from Texas, say that this was an opportunity they couldn’t miss.
What is unique about this show is that it was done outside an arena setting that allows the trucks to have more freedom and flexibility to do more extreme stunts.
The monster truck tour drew big names like Big Foot, Snake Bite, Rat Nasty, Higher Education, and Jail Bird. For the driver of Samson, monster trucking runs in his family and has lead to a successful way of life.
Many of these drivers spend most of their time on the road, jumping and crushing just about anything with their monster trucks, but for many them it’s a way of life, saying they do it for the fans.
