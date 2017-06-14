DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Monster Truck Madness

Josh Peterson
Jun. 13 2017
Leave a Comment

Monster Truck: Incinerato flying through the air after jumping 3 cars.

It has been over 20 years since a gathering of this many monster trucks has come together in one location to put on a show. Triple B Motor Sports put together the Minnesota Monster Truck Madness tour in less then a year, and once the word got out more and more trucks were added until it was the largest gathering of independently owned monster trucks ever.

Trucks from all over the nation and Canada traveled to Bemidji to put on one of the wildest monster truck shows ever. The Monster Patrol, who made the trip from Texas, say that this was an opportunity they couldn’t miss.

What is unique about this show is that it was done outside an arena setting that allows the trucks to have more freedom and flexibility to do more extreme stunts.

The monster truck tour drew big names like Big Foot, Snake Bite, Rat Nasty, Higher Education, and Jail Bird. For the driver of Samson, monster trucking runs in his family and has lead to a successful way of life.

Many of these drivers spend most of their time on the road, jumping and crushing just about anything with their monster trucks, but for many them it’s a way of life, saying they do it for the fans.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: A Father’s First Race

Lakeland Currents: CLC President Hara Charlier

Lakeland Currents: Dr Faith Hensrud President of BSU & NTC

Lakeland Currents: Leech Lake Tribal College

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Awarded Bird City Designation

Hastings and Saint Paul, Minnesota have something in common: they’re the first two Minnesota Bird Cities, and now Bemidji is on the list. There
Posted on Jun. 13 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji Awarded Bird City Designation

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

Fosston Prepares For Second Trip To State Tournament

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

Bemidji Police Department Releases Photos From Ongoing Investigation

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

Competitors Face Off In 25th Annual Great American Think-Off

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

BBB Warns Pet Lovers About Recent Puppy Scams

Posted on Jun. 13 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.